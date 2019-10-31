|
|
Ida was beckoned to heaven by the brightest autumn sunshine streaming on her face, surrounded by her family. Described as spunky, vivacious and outspoken, Ida was loved for her bold spirit, welcoming kitchen, abundant comfort food and direct regard. If the world became a confusing place, one knew just where they stood in a phone call to Ida, and her phone was always ringing. Ida was one of six children born to Mary (Matula) and Percy VanEtten. Simple and serious farm values of devout faith practices, hard work and intolerance of waste or foolishness inspired her candor. She was a graduate of Draper High class of 1953. She worked in a camera store, as a health assistant and a housekeeper before and while caring for her family and supporting Freddie in NABET business and functions. She had some of her brightest memories as hostess to this Union family. The whirlwind romance shared with Freddie for 47 years ignited passion in the hearts of all who knew them. They each brought 5 children to this union and Ida would delight in telling anyone pretty much anything about the "Brady Bunch": Cindy Rozell (Edward II), Mark Edwards (the favorite and we all know it), Kim Pallone (John), Tina Rogers (Ron), Karen Edwards-D'Alessandro (Christian), Fred Saburro (Hyacinth), David Saburro (Deborah), John Saburro (Connie), William Saburro (Debbie), and Anthony Saburro (Elizabeth). Expressions of her genuine relationships with her children, grand and great- grandchildren will be shared with abundant laughter for generations. She joins so many deeply loved friends and family and was immensely grateful for her loyal, cherished friends and relations these past several years. As her granddaughter recalled, Freddie and Ida were a package deal. Although we miss them so, we are celebrating their reunion. They live on in our hearts and incredible stories. Friends and family are invited to DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue in Rotterdam on Saturday, November 2 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a celebration of Ida's life. If inclined, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302 in gratitude for the love of many beloved pets. But most especially Muffin, the princess Diva. Online remembrances may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019