Ileen J. Marks, 83, of Amsterdam, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. She was born in Amsterdam on October 5, 1935, the daughter of the late Donald and Annie MacLeod and was a 1953 graduate of Wilbur Lynch High School. She married Wilfred Marks Sr. on February 10, 1957. Ileen was employed for 30 years by New York Telephone, retiring from AT&T in 1986. She was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving in the choir, as Sunday School teacher, and as Church Treasurer. She was also a former member of the Sanford Home Board of Lady Managers, and along with her husband sang for many years with Octavo Singers in Schenectady. Ileen was also a member of the Clan MacLeod Society, and enjoyed doing family history research, as well as traveling, and attending concerts. She is survived by her husband, Wilfred Marks Sr. and her son, Wilfred Marks Jr. of Amsterdam. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 13 at 12 noon at the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam with the Rev. Neal Longe of St. Ann's Episcopal Church presiding. Interment will follow at Hagaman Cemetery, Hagaman, NY. Family and friends are invited and may call prior to the service, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hagaman Cemetery, C/O Mike Morrow, P.O. Box 895, Broadalbin, NY 12025 or Green Hill Cemetery, 100 Church Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Please visit Ileen's guestbook online at www.brbsfuneral.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 11, 2019