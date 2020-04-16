|
Ina G. Huyben passed away April 14th 2020. Born the 24 of February 1937 to her parents Floyd and Lula Gee in Binghamton, NY. She was the 3rd youngest of 13 siblings. She was a loving, caring sister and became very close to her two sisters Maggie and Luella- whom all stayed the closest of friends for life. Ina would then meet a paratrooper named William L. Huyben whom she would marry in August of 1958. Later Ina would become the matriarch of her own family with her husband William - with 3 children - Cindy, Judy and Bill - 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She loved the holidays and strived to make each one as grand as possible for her family. She always made sure Christmas was an event everyone looked forward to. She loved smiling faces and was the cause of many. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great - grandmother. Due to the current events the service will be private.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020