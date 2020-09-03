1/
Inge Schauer
Inge Schauer, 85, of Albany, NY, passed away peacefully on the morning of August 23rd, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Adolf. She is survived by her children, Ralf, Karen (Eric) Nicely and Eric (Angela); her grandchildren Lauren, Spencer and Victoria. Services will be private. Inge was an avid traveler; memorial contributions may be made to Doctors Without Borders, PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 or www.doctorswithoutborders.org. To express condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 3, 2020.
