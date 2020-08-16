1/1
Ingrid Rahavy
1924 - 2020
Ingrid Salgerstam Rahavy, 96, of Camillus, formerly of Schenectady, passed away Saturday, August 8 at Iroquois Nursing Home. Ingrid was born in Froseke, Sweden to the late Ruth and Julius Salgerstam in 1924. Prior to coming to the US in 1965, Ingrid worked as a model in Copenhagen, Denmark. During her years in Schenectady, Ingrid was part of the St. Clare's Hospital Auxiliary, a docent at the Schenectady Museum, a member of Zion Lutheran Church and an avid tennis player and fan. For the last six years, Ingrid lived at Camillus Ridge Terrace. She made many great friends in Camillus and thrived in her new home. Ingrid was predeceased by her parents; sister, Elsa; and husband of 36 years, Dr. Shahab Rahavy. Surviving are her daughter, Kristine (James) Rahavy Breault of Onondaga Hill; stepson, Stephen Paul Rahavy of Dedham, MA; grandchildren, Erik Breault of Minneapolis, MN, Jillian Breault of Ithaca, Stephen and Sean Rahavy of New York and Shana Rahavy Hoo of Chappaqua; and nieces, Linda Boghrati of Tiburon, CA and Evelyn Boghrati of Santa Barbara, CA. Services will be private. Burial will be at a later date at her home church in Alghult, Sweden. To honor Ingrid, please enjoy a glass of wine and toast with a "skal" in her memory. Share condolences at www.BuranichFH.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buranich Funeral Home Inc.
5431 W Genesee St
Camillus, NY 13031
3154872412
