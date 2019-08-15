|
Irene A. Adams, 69, of Schenectady, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 10, 2019. A resident of Schenectady most of her life, Irene was born in Plattsburgh on June 22, 1950. She was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Theresa (Carron) Trombley. Irene was the devoted wife to Richard J. Adams; They were together 50 years. Loving mother of Adora Premore (Ken) and René Rising (Darrin). Cherished grandmother of Justin Rising (Trena), Kevin Mulderry (Melissa), John Rising III, Ryan Mulderry, Isiah Readdean and Rhea Rising. Dearest sister to Linda, Larry, Dorothy, Dennis, Brien, Victor, Dale, Tammi and the late Wilfred, Jr. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Irene worked for many years for the State of New York, Office of General Services, where she retired. She was formerly a member of the Moose and Eagles fraternal organizations. Irene enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing the sport Corn Hole at family gatherings, as well as shopping, playing cards and visiting the casino. Relatives and friends may call 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 20th at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to; To Life, 110 Spring Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 in loving memory of Irene A. Adams. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019