Irene A. Covey, 98, of Guilderland (formerly of Delanson) passed away September 14, 2020. Born in Ellenburg Depot, she was the daughter of the late Cornelius and Etta Covey. Irene worked for General Electric in Schenectady until her retirement. She was an avid bowler with her team the "Morning Glorys'" at the Sportsman Bowl. She also loved traveling, especially to Aruba. She was involved with the Delanson, Duanesburg and Scoharie Senior Citizen groups and took many trips with them. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband James, brother Russell, Carmen, Clinton, Owen, sisters Flora Bernaski and her twin Inez Cole, and longtime companion Edward Majewski. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Our lady of Mercy Guadalupe Unit, as well as Community Hospice for their care of Irene. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation 53 Maple Ave Schenectady, NY 12302 or Community Hospice of Albany. A visitation will be held Saturday September 19, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a service at 12:30 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie NY 12205. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Amsterdam.



