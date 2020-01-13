The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Irene E. Horton, 74, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Irene was predeceased by her husband, Benny Horton. She is survived by three sons, Frederick (Sherry) Buckley, Mike (Kathy) Buckley and Benjamin Horton, Jr.; a sister Nancy Robbins: many grandchildren; very special friends Steven Macherone, Becky Fordman and God son Paul Nolan. Per Irene's request there will be no funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
