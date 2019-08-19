|
|
Mrs. Irene H. Dybas, 84, of Amsterdam, New York passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, New York with her loving family at her side. She was born April 3, 1935 in Amsterdam, New York a daughter of the late Michael and Helen Bubniak Skowronek. A lifelong resident, she was a graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School – Class of 1953. Irene was employed by the General Electric Company in Schenectady, New York as an International Secretary in the Turbine Department for 39 years before retiring. Mrs. Dybas was a member of St. Stanislaus Church and the Ladies Rosary Society. She was also a member of the St. Stanislaus Seniors, the GE Quarter Century Club and volunteered for Community Hospice of Amsterdam. She enjoyed Bingo, working word search puzzles, was an avid reader and liked to go fishing. On September 27, 1958 she was united in marriage to Frank E. Dybas, Sr. He died July 24, 1977. She was also predeceased by her brother Michael Skowronek. Survivors include her devoted son Frank E. Dybas, Jr. (Billie-Jo Brady), Amsterdam, New York two grandchildren Abigayle and Michael Dybas; great grandson Theo; step-son Justin Bellefeuville ; Wendy Raczynski and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A prayer service will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Jendrzejczak Funeral Home 200 Church Street, Amsterdam followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. At St. Stanislaus Church with Rev. O. Robert De Martinis, Celebrant. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Calling hours are from 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 21 at the funeral home with the Rosary Society service at 6:15 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Amsterdam or to the Activities department – River Ridge Living Center C/O the funeral home. Please submit on-line condolences at www.jendrzejczakfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019