Irene Kislowski, 92, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019, with her family at her side. Born on February 8, 1927 in Clifton Park, New York, to Felix and Martha Dworakowski, she graduated from Mechanicville High School in 1943. She was united in marriage to Joseph S. Kislowski in 1948. Irene was employed as a paralegal at various Schenectady law firms before retiring from McCary & Huff at the age of 87. Besides relishing every moment spent with her loving family, Irene's passion was to help people in any way she could. Her generosity was endless, including helping friends and family whether it would be with their income taxes, legal issues, personal problems, or just a place to live. This past year she took Joe out every day for breakfast or lunch and on Saturdays to her Daughter's for blueberry pancakes. In the end she helped so many people, not just family, to make their life a little bit easier. Irene was a member of The Church of the Immaculate Conception in Glenville and Past-President of the Rosary Alter Society. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 70 years, Joe, who passed away on February 2, 2019. His last words to her were "I love you" and Irene joined him 30 days later. She was also predeceased by her parents and sisters, Mary Knapik, Jennie Ruth and Helen Carter. Irene is survived by her four children, Karen (Alan) Miller of Queensbury, Joseph Kislowski "Joe Kaye" of Lake George, Doreen (Daniel) Spoor of Rochester and Jane (James) Harding of Clifton Park. She leaves behind a legacy of grandchildren, Kristi (Kyle) Brock, Laura (Jon) McDonald, Ryan Miller, Lisa (Thomas) Weber, Heather (Marc) Vitticore, Daniel (Kara) Spoor, and Dillon, Brian and Kendra Harding; her cherished great-grandchildren, Mandy Miller, Sean Culligan, Riley and Kenna McDonald, Luke and Blake Vitticore, and Vivienne Spoor. Irene will be buried with her husband Joe at the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville (Town of Saratoga) on May 10th. Please meet at the cemetery information office at 2:15 p.m. A procession will follow to the committal service shelter. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019