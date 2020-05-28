Irene Lawyer
1935 - 2020
Irene passed away in her home in Fultonville on May 21, 2020 at the age 85. She was born Irene Hadsell to her parents Ella and Charles Cantine in Middleburg on March 31st. 1935. After spending her early years in Middleburg she later moved to Schenectady where she worked as a practicing nurse for Ellis Hospital. Irene had a large loving family and is predeceased by her husband Howard; brothers Clarence, Erwin, Jack, and Gordon Adams; and son David Blond. She is survived by her sisters, Janice Lapointe, Joyce Adams and brothers Clayton and Rick Adams; her children, Linda Balga, Mark Blond, Steven Blond, Frank Blond, Lee Bailey, Ralph Blond, Rebekah Tomlinson and Kenny Kownack. As well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private Services will be held in celebration of life. Cremation will take place at Vale Cemetery Crematorium in Schenectady, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jackson and Betz Funeral Home, 15 Main St., Fultonville, NY 12072. Please visit the online memorial and sign the virtual guest registry to support the family at www.brbsfuneral.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
