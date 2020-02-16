|
Irene M. (Kaczmarek) Stillman, 86, was called home to the lord on February 12, 2020. Irene was born on October 8, 1933 in Glenville, NY and was a lifelong resident of Schenectady. She was married to the love of her life, Arthur Stillman for over 60 years. Irene was employed at Woolworth's for many years, retiring upon the store's closing. She was a quiet soul who loved her family and her generosity was endless. Irene was predeceased by her precious son, Jeffrey Stillman, who surely met her at heaven's gates with open arms. Survivors include her husband, Arthur Stillman of Stamford, NY; sister, Jean Grzelecki of Anderson, SC; nephews, Peter (Jane) and Gary Grzelecki also of South Carolina and several great nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank Robinson Terrace Rehabilitation Center and Light's Funeral Home for their compassion and guidance during this time. Irene will be dearly missed. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020