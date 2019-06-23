Irene Mary Dumas, 96, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday June 19, 2019. She was born in 1922 in Bridgeport Connecticut to Anna Moran and Daniel Foley. She married Leo Dumas in 1942, and they were happily married for 46 years. The family takes solace that they are now together again. Irene graduated from Bassick High School, Bridgeport, in 1940. She was a homemaker for most of her life. Irene had a love for needle arts producing many knitted, crocheted, and needlepoint treasures which are cherished by the family. Irene was an avid reader, a love she passed on to her children. Irene enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to Cape Cod and Ireland. Irene always enjoyed a good card game at the local senior centers in Clifton Park and Glenville. She leaves to mourn her passing, daughters Diane Marchand (Paul), Patricia Dumas, Suzanne Phillips (James), grand children Caroline Boardman McCarthy (Gary), Sara Johnsen (Bruce), Emilie Marchand, Tia Taffer (Andrew), and Charles Phillips. Also great grandchildren; Theo Taffer and Magnus Johnsen. She now joins in eternal life, Leo Dumas, her parents, grandparents and Paul Marchand. Funeral services will be held privately at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home followed by a mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Monday June 24,2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, Glenville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Foundation. The family would like to thank the staff at Kingsway at Manor and Kingsway Nursing Home for their wonderful care. To leave a special message or memory for the family please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary