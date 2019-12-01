The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Irene Orminski


1937 - 2019
Irene Orminski Obituary
Irene Orminski, 83, passed peacefully on November 29, 2019. Born on March 14, 1937 to the late Frank and Olga Orminski Sr. Irene created many special relationships over her lifetime. She enjoyed doing various crafts and painting and giving her creations as gifts to family members who displayed them. She was so very thoughtful. She enjoyed trips to the park with ARC and to her brother Carl's farm where she enjoyed the vegetable and flower gardens and engaging with the family during the holidays and always giving everyone a big hug and kiss. Predeceased by her brother, David Orminski Sr. and sister Olga Orminski. Survived by her brothers, Carl Orminski Sr., Frank and Edward Orminski; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews Friends and relatives are welcomed to the Glenville Funeral Home on Thursday, December 5th from 10 to 11 a.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m., then burial at Sweetman Cemetery in Charlton, NY. The family would like to thank Schenectady ARC and Community Hospice for their warmth, compassion and support. Irene called the house on 144 Snowden Avenue her home, she was surrounded by love there, especially from her caretakers Laurie, Rebecca, Sharon and others throughout her years at ARC. Memorial contributions may be made to Schenectady ARC, 214 State Street Schenectady, NY 12304. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
