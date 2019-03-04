Irene Sobieski, 101, formerly, of Woolsey St., passed away peacefully, on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Schenectady, NY. Irene was the daughter of the late Edmund and Genevieve (Skumurski) Sobieski. She was predeceased by her sister Eleanor Kazmierczak. Irene was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School, and the secretarial course at Mildred Elley School. She was employed as a secretary at the General Electric Company for thirty-four years. Irene was a long-time and faithful communicant of the Church of St. Adalbert. Although a quiet woman who kept to herself at most times, she amazed everyone with her incredible memory of people and of the details of so many past events. She could remember names, birthdays, weddings, funerals, and even what the weather was on those particular days. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Adalbert. Interment will follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene's memory may be made to the Church of St. Adalbert, 550 Lansing St., Schenectady, NY. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary