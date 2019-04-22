Irma Ferguson Peterson passed peacefully at the Schenectady Center on April 18, 2019. Irma was born in Princetown, NY to Walter and Bertha Ferguson on July 10, 1923. She attended Draper High School and was proud to have served in the US Navy (WAVES) during WWII. For 35 years she worked for Schenectady County and then retired to live in Florida for over 35 years. Irma returned to Schenectady in 2012 and was a resident at the Heritage Home for Women and for the past two years at the Schenectady Center. Irma is survived by her son, Daniel Peter son and daughter-in-law, Dale Peterson of Glenville; her sister, Ethel Jean Krajewski of Princetown and many nieces and nephews. Irma was predeceased by her siblings, Marguerite Matarazzo, Stanley Ferguson, M. Whitney Ferguson and Charlotte Holub McClaine. There will be no calling hours. Donations may be made to the Heritage Home for Women, 1519 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12309 in her memory. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary