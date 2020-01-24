|
|
Irma L. Cath, 96, of Scotia, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation after a brief illness with her family by her side. Born on August 24, 1923 in Glenville, she was the daughter of the late James and Hazel (Alsdorf) Galusha. Irma was a lifelong area resident and graduated from Scotia- Glenville High School. She retired from her clerical position from New York State after years of dedication. Irma was a member of the Galway United Methodist Church. She enjoyed Bluegrass music and attending the festivals, traveling to Florida to visit friends and feeding and watching the birds who would visit her. However, the memories that she cherished most where the ones that she spent with her family; attending grandchildren's various sport games or going on car rides. In addition to her parents, Irma was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Howard D. "Doug" Cath, who passed away in 2011; brothers, Delbert Galusha and James Galusha and sisters, Mildred Mongillo and Rose Bull. Survivors include her loving daughters, Karen Conger of Scotia; Sandra Cath of Ballston Lake and Donna (Robert) Clute of Ballston Lake; eight grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren and a host of several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Avenue, Scotia. Burial will take place in the spring in Maple Shade Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irma's memory may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, RMHC, 139 South Lake Avenue, Albany, NY 12208 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020