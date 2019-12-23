|
Irma "Sandy" S. Moynihan died surrounded by family on December 20th after a long illness. Born in Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Edmund and Dorothy Sanderson. Sandy graduated from Russell Sage College and worked as a teacher in the Schenectady School System prior to marriage. She was active in many local clubs and organizations throughout her life, and was a member of the First Reformed Church of Schenectady. Sandy was a very generous person who enjoyed music, her summer home at Jenny Lake, bridge club, and tennis, which she played well into her 70s. However, her greatest joy in life came from spending time with her family. She is predeceased by her husband, Neil, and is survived by her children: Edward (Kristen) of Schenectady, Daniel (Lisa) of Queensbury, and Peggy (Steve) Howard of Liverpool. She is also survived by her brother, Edmund (Ann) Sanderson of Appleton, Wisconsin; her niece, Deborah (Dan) Gibson; her nephew, Peter (Cathy) Sanderson; and her Aunt, Edith Graef McGeer (Patrick) of Vancouver, B.C. Sandy also enjoyed a very strong bond with her grandchildren and step-grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Mimi". She will be dearly missed by all her grandchildren: Dani (Max) Kagan, Kelsey Howard, Jamie Howard, Paige Moynihan, Alexa Moynihan; and her step-grandchildren: Ryan Ash, Kevin Ash, and Sean Ash. Sandy also loved Christmas and the joy that spending the Christmas season with her family brought her. As she would not have wanted her many friends to take time away from their own families during the Christmas season, there will be no calling hours at this time. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019