Isabel A. Hagar, "Bell", passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019 at home with her loving daughter by her side, born on March 7, 1926 to Frank and Nellie Salvatore in Conn. As a child she took singing lessons and sang on the radio every Sunday afternoon. She also took flying lessons and flew a little Piper Cub airplane. Her family relocated to Albany, NY in the 1940's. Isabel was employed by G.E. in the laboratory & testing dept, later getting her optician license and worked for Perrin & DiNapoli Opticians in Albany, NY. Having a love of Antiques, she started a small business in her home and branched out to Warrensburg, NY and Union St., Schenectady as "Bell Hagar Antiques & Fashions. She organized the first Warrensburg Garage Sale and had attended many Antique Shows as an exhibitor. Isabel was a supporting member of the Schenectady Chamber of Commerce, Schenectady Symphony, Soroptimest Club, Mohawk Club and American Legion Auxiliary. She has put on many Fashion Shows for various organizations. Isabel was predeceased by her husband, Randall Hagar. She is survived by a daughter, Donna Lee (Frank) Mogavero; her son, Paul Gilberto; a grandson, Scott (Courtney) Mogavero; a granddaughter, Christy of Spokane, Washington, and three great-grandchildren, Ashley, Ethan and Ava. Isabel is also survived by a brother, Frank Salvatore and many nieces and nephews. Isabel was a great mother and friend and would share all she could with anyone. Her family would like to thank Home Instead Sr. Care and their care givers, Sherry, Ginger, Tyna, Maria and Coordinator Heddy. They were like family and friends to her and gave exceptional care to her. A calling hour to which relatives and friends are invited will be held on Wednesday, June 26th at the Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union St., (at McClellan St.), from 11 a.m. to noon, with a prayer service at noon. Entombment will follow at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY at 1:30 p.m. To leave condolences for Bell's family, please visit www.jonesfh.net. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 23, 2019