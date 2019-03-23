Isabel I. Novak, 94, formerly of Sarah Jane Sanford Home and most recently of River Ridge Living Center passed away peacefully Friday morning March 22, 2019. Born in Amsterdam, NY September 28, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Julia Wenc Dybas. Isabel received her education at St. Mary's Institute in Amsterdam. After graduating she became a crueler and then a secretary for the Seamless Wilton Weave Department in Mohawk Carpet Mills. In 1960, her husband, Frank "Frisky" Ludwin opened up Ludwin's Tavern at 207 Church Street in Amsterdam. In 1963, he passed away and Isabel took over the tavern business. She became a Treasurer of the Montgomery County Liquor Dealers Association in the 70's. In 1989, she closed the tavern and went to work in the Department of Labor mailroom. She worked there and she retired in July of 2003. Isabel was an avid bowler, loved to dance and take long walks in her spare time. Isabel was a parishioner and communicant of St. Mary's Church in Amsterdam. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Carol Ann Morby, three brothers, Edward, Leonard and William Dybas, her sister, Stephanie Dybas and her nephew, Donald Wojnar. Isabel is survived by one sister, Joan Allen of Fonda, NY, granddaughter, Lynn Fulmer of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, two great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter, nieces and nephews, great-nieces, nephews and cousins. She also had many close friends, Karen Twardzik, Mary Jo List, Kristen (List) Cherico, Mary Gloria Furman, Kathy Fura, Eugenia Hojohn, Nancy Rogers and Paul Tonko. Cremation was held at Park View Crematory in Schenectady, NY. There are no calling hours. A committal service will be held this spring at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Isabel's family would like to thank everyone at the Sarah Jane Home and River Ridge for all of the compassion and care they showed to Isabel. Memorial gifts in Isabel's name may be made to a . Arrangements are by the Riley Mortuary, Inc., 110 Division Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary