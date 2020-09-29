Isabell M. Sarsick, 77, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in her daughter's home in Boynton Beach, FL. She was born on June 26, 1943 in Niskayuna, NY to Anna (Chambers) and Casper Smith. Isabell was raised on a farm in NY. She was a hardworking farm girl, one of twelve children. Her Daddy always said she was the only hell her mama ever raised. She was one of the most independent, strong women you would ever know. She loved dancing, playing cards, gardening, and helping others. She always felt the need to cheer people up and put a smile on their face. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, she loved to decorate. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son Charles Ciccia, sister Ellen Hunt, brothers James and Ralph Smith and her husband Richard Sarsick. She will be in our hearts forever and so deeply missed by her daughters Karen Sims and Theresa Ciccia; sons Gerald Ciccia and Jerome Ciccia, sisters Patricia Ostrander and Emily Filmore; brothers Daniel Smith and George Smith; grandchildren Robert Sims Jr, Pamela Sims, Nicole (Sims) Marano, and Katye Amirzadeh; brother in-law Earl Ostrander, sister in-law Alice Smith, her nieces and nephews, and all her great grandchildren, family, and many friends. A graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hudson Road, Galway where Isabell will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Isabell's memory to the Cancer Research Institute (NY City) and Prevent Child Abuse America. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
