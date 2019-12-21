|
Isabelle R. Pagano, age 94, of 26 Rock Rose Way, died on December 19, 2019 at Home of the Good Shepherd in Malta, NY. She was born on April 2, 1925 in Syracuse, NY and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Piraino) Sofia. Isabelle had lived in Malta since December 2011 and was formerly a longtime resident of Johnstown, NY. Isabelle spent most of her life working in glove factories and supporting her husband's business, Pagano TV Sales and Service in Johnstown. Isabelle loved to cook, bake, play cards, play BINGO and entertain her family and friends. She was the beloved wife of the late Carmen Pagano whom she married at St. Peter's in Syracuse on May 27, 1945; loving mother of Donna M. (Zachary) Zambri of Clifton Park, NY and Carmen J. Pagano of Clifton Park, NY; adoring grandmother of Melissa (Gina Moran) Zambri and Nicole (Joseph) Mantova; cherished great grandmother of Anthony and Sofia Zambri-Moran and Isabella and Victoria Mantova. Isabelle is survived by several Pagano and Sofia nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Richard Lesser on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Corpus Christi church located on 2001 Route 9, Round Lake, NY 12151. Family and friends are welcome to join the family on Monday from 1:15 to 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary prior to mass. Spring interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Johnstown, NY. Those who wish may make memorial donations to The Home of Good Shepherd, 26 Rockrose Way, in Malta, NY or Community Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Mrs. Pagano's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019