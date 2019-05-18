Ivan Ray Becker, 82, of Lape Road, Richmondville, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 15th under the loving care of his wife, Barbara. Ivan was born September 3, 1936 in Richmondville, a son of Claude and Ruthe (Sperbeck) Becker. He received his education at local schools and worked as a farmer, truck driver and for the former Klien Industries in Cobleskill. He also did carpentry part time along with working at SUNY Cobleskill in Maintenance retiring after 20 years of service. He loved playing cards, hunting, snowmobiling, riding his ATV's, dancing and camping several years at Belvedere Lake in Cherry Valley, NY. He was Past President of Summit Conservation Club for several years. He was also past President of Summit Hill Snowmobile Club and the Cobleskill Snowmobile Club as well as a current member to the Summit Sno-riders. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Barbara Ryder Boss, his son, Thomas (Amy Reinemann) Becker and grandsons, Cody and Marc of Richmondville, his daughter, Noreen (David) Becker and two granddaughters and one great-grandson of Texas, his step-sons, Tim (Kim) Boss of Warnerville and two grandsons and four great-granddaughters, Todd (Kristie) Boss and one granddaughter of Camden, NY, his son-in-law, Donald Hicks and two grandsons and one granddaughter and three great-grandsons of Cobleskill, his sister, Janet (Richard) VanValkenburg of Summit, his brothers, Wade (Karen) Palmatier of Summit and Dewayne Palmatier of Kansas along with several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Ivan's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1st at the Summit Conservation Club. The Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill and the Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie are assisting the Becker family. Please visit www.guffinfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Ivan's family. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 18, 2019