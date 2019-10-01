|
|
Ivar Vincent Anderson passed away at the age of 85 on September 17, 2019 at his home on the Great Sacandaga Lake, Mayfield, New York. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda and his daughter, Tracy Jane. Ivar was a loving father and grandfather who is survived by his son, Todd Anderson; daughters, Tami Fuchs (Gerhard) and Tina Anderson; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his step-daughters, Kelly Chevalier and Laurie Slosek. Ivar spent many years serving as a Board Member for the Town of Northampton. He was also a lifelong member of VASA 109 Tegnar Lodge. Ivar loved living in the Adirondacks and enjoying the many wonderful experiences. NASCAR was his most favorite weekend pastime. He was very outgoing and wherever he went he always seemed to find a friend. Ivar was a lifelong lover of books, reading anything from history to mysteries. As an expression of sympathy, contributions in Ivar's memory may be donated to the Northville Public Library, PO Box 1259, Northville NY. 12134. In keeping with Ivar's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Northville Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.northvillefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019