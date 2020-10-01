J. David Lee, 81, of Knox, passed away Thursday, September 24th, 2020. He was born in Auburn, NY to the late H. Patricia and Stanley Lee. The family later moved to the Schenectady area, eventually settling in Duanesburg, NY. David attended Duanesburg High School, graduating in 1958. After graduation, he served proudly in the Army stationed in Heidelberg, Germany with the 102nd U.S. Army Security Agency and received an honorable discharge in 1965. Using the GI Bill, David attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Institute in Daytona Beach, FL. He then worked for Eastern and Mohawk Airlines as an aircraft mechanic. Always a car lover, he transitioned to working on cars full time, eventually owning his own business that specialized in antique and foreign cars. After his retirement in 2005, David's clock hobby became a second career. He attended many flea markets and car shows where he sold various car and clock related items. David became known as "The Clock Man" by customers from around the world. Car and clock enthusiasts would seek him out to either buy a clock from him or repair a clock for their collection. David belonged to the Antique Automobile Club and the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, Inc. He owns an extensive collection of watches and clocks he acquired travelling the east coast with his buddy Milt Barber. David enjoyed traveling with his family. One of his fondest trips was a month-long adventure in the family motorhome to the western states to see the wonders of many national parks. Other trips included Cape Cod, Florida, Maine and the Rhode Island coast. A solitary, kind, quite man is survived by his wife of 51 years, Wilma Gaige Lee and his daughters, Rona Lee Heaton and Heather Lee Murphy, as well as his grandchildren, Madison, twins Owen and Sagan Murphy and Derek and Connor Heaton. He also leaves behind his brother, Stanley A. Lee (Fern) and many nieces, nephews and friends. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother Norman Lee. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at White-Van Buren Funeral Home, 1779 Main St. Delanson, NY 12053. Immediately following the visitation hours, David's ashes will be laid to rest with military honors at Grove Cemetery in Delanson. Memorial contributions in David's name may be made to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY 12206. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit WhiteVanBurenFH.com
