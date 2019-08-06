|
J. Edward John, 89, formerly of Schenectady, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the River Ridge Living Center in Amsterdam. Ed was born in Schenectady, the son of Edward and Mary Ellen John. He was a graduate of St. Columba High School, The College of St. Rose and the GE Apprentice Program. He worked for the General Electric and Knolls Atomic Power Lab for 41 years, before retiring several years ago. He loved music and had sung with several Barbershop Quartets, yesteryear. He was a longtime member of the Knights of St. John and was a communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Church. He was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie John; she died in 1996. Ed is survived by four children, Susan (the late Larry ) Brown of Alpharatta, GA, Margie (Greg) Kenney of New Hartford, CT, Kevin (Janice) John of Glenville and Karen (Mike) Puglisi of Amsterdam; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a nephew and two nieces. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Sr. Mary Ellen John, SSJ and Norma Mueller. Funeral service, Friday morning, 9:15 a.m. from Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and 10 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church (Albany St. and Kings Rd., Schenectady) where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours Thursday evening 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1000 Elmwood Ave. Suite 900, Rochester, NY 14620 or The , 1 Penny Ln., Latham, NY 12110. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.co. Members of the Knights of St. John are requested to meet at the funeral home Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019