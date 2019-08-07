The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:15 AM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Church
J. Edward John Obituary
J. Edward John, 89, formerly of Schenectady, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the River Ridge Living Center, Amsterdam. Funeral service, Friday 9:15 a.m. from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and 10 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1000 Elmwood Ave. Suite 900, Rochester, NY 145620 or the , 1 Penny Ln., Latham, NY 12110. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com. Members of the Knights of St. John are requested to meet at the funeral home 5:30 Thursday evening.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
