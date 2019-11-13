Home

J. Mark Anderson


1949 - 2019
J. Mark Anderson Obituary
J. Mark Anderson, age 70, of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019. Born on May 12, 1949 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Dr. John R. and Roberta M. Anderson. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Jack Doyle. Mark was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and a member of the American Legion. He was very active in the communities where he lived, and he was an active member of Christ Community Reformed Church in Clifton Park, serving as Elder. He enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, golf, reading, anything to do with the NY Yankees, and he also loved horse racing. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne C. sons John Patrick (Amy) and Sean Conor (Alden) Anderson, Marta I. Santiago; step-daughter, Tahnya (Andrew) Grazulis. Grandchildren, Ethan Samuel Grazulis, Traigh, Aubrey and Asher Anderson. Sister, Mary Catherine (Mike) Mowry, and brothers, Dr. John Michael (Linda), James Francis (Lilliana), Thomas (Kate), Jerome (Doc) (Sue), and Pastor Paul (Jeanne). Sister-in-law, Pat Doyle. Numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 11 a.m. at Christ Community Reformed Church, 1010 Rt 146, in Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Community Reformed Church, 1010 Rt 146, Clifton Park, NY 12065, or to the NYS Trooper Foundation, 3 Airport Park Blvd., Latham, NY 12110.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019
