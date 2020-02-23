|
|
Dr. J. Peter McPartlon, Jr. passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 at his home in Niskayuna, surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong Schenectady resident, Peter was born on January 28, 1935, son of the late James Peter McPartlon, Sr. and the late Marie Josephine (Schreck) McPartlon. He attended Schenectady City Schools and graduated from Nott Terrace High School in 1954. Peter attended Niagara University from 1954-1957 and went on to study dentistry at the University of Buffalo, earning a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree, Class of 1961. Upon graduation, he served as a Dental Officer in the U.S. Navy, stationed with the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Upon his return to Schenectady, he founded Group Dental Practice of Schenectady and Amsterdam. He practiced general dentistry into the early 1980s. After a successful career in dentistry, Peter devoted the remainder of his professional career to building two family-owned businesses that continue to provide essential services to the community. Driven by a desire to ensure respectful and high-quality care for his own parents, along with a fierce love of family and a passion for building, he founded Kingsway Arms Nursing Center in 1975. Over the better part of 40 years, he continued to expand and grow the 160-bed skilled nursing facility into what is today the Kingsway Community, a 25-acre campus offering a full continuum of care and services for seniors. In 1978, Peter formed Parkland Ambulance Service, Inc., which operates under the name of Mohawk Ambulance Service and has grown to become the largest privately-owned ambulance service in the Capital District. In operating Mohawk Ambulance Service, Peter continued the legacy of ambulance services being provided in the Capital Region under the Mohawk name, which originated in the 1960s with Mohawk Ambulance and Oxygen Service. In 1980, Peter formed Parkland Development Corporation, specializing in residential and commercial construction. He designed and built many of his family's homes and business properties. In addition to his businesses, he served on several professional associations. Peter was a Director for Schenectady County Dental Society and Past President of the Schenectady County Dental Study Club. He was also an active member of the New York State Health Facilities, American Health Care and American Ambulance Associations. Peter also served as a member of St. Helen's Catholic School Board, St. Helen's Church - Pastoral Council, Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, Schenectady County Chapter of the American Red Cross, Schenectady County Child Guidance Center, Schenectady County Catholic Family Services, and Past President of Schenectady Kiwanis. He was also a lifelong parishioner Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Parish. In addition to his professional associations, Peter was very involved in community service. In 1992, he established the Kingsway Community Golf Tournament to benefit of NENY. It remains the longest running external fundraiser for of NENY. Peter was a devoted NY Yankees fan and loved attending the games with the guys. He was an avid skier and spent many winters with friends and family skiing the green Mountains of Vermont. He also loved the Adirondacks, spending many summer days sailing on Lake Champlain and Lake George and enjoying lake life, creating beautiful, lasting memories with family and friends. Peter is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Christina Marie. In addition to his wife, Peter is survived by his children, James Peter McPartlon III of Saratoga, NY, Annemarie Gleason (Thomas) of East Greenbush, NY, Mary Dokuchitz (David) of Riverview, Florida, William McPartlon (Robin) of Niskayuna, NY, Kathryn McPartlon of Niskayuna, NY, Michael McPartlon (Amy) of Niskayuna, NY, Heather Geidel (Gus) of Duanesburg, NY, Patrick McPartlon (Sarah) of Niskayuna, NY, and Casey McPartlon (Veronika Abkarian) of Boston, MA; grandchildren James Peter IV (fiancé Rena Mehta), Chelsea McPartlon, Caitlin McSwiggan (DJ), Tara Bevans (Scott), Nora and Ryan Gleason, Alexandra Connolly (Jonathan), Gregory and Daniel Dokuchitz, Sarah (fiancé Jim Clementi) and William McPartlon, Peter Kansas (Paula), Tessa Kansas, Madison, Hannah, Sydney and Ashlyn McPartlon, Nathan, Jack and Grace Geidel. Peter was blessed to have three great granddaughters, Emma and Addison Connolly and Eden Kansas. Peter is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Melissa Colette (Thomas) and Jane Sautin as well as several nieces and nephews whom he deeply adored. He is predeceased by his brothers-in-law, Stephen and David Sautin. Peter's family extends their heartfelt thanks to the medical professionals and caregivers at Kingsway Home Care, Kingsway Arms, and Mohawk Ambulance for all their care, compassion and support. Donations in Peter's name can be made to of NENY, Saint Kateri Tekakwitha School, or the Boys and Girls Club of Schenectady, NY. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday (tomorrow) from 3 until 8:00 p.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1803 Union St., Niskayuna, NY. Interment with military honors will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020