Rev. J. Thomas Connery, 82 died suddenly on October 31, 2019. Born in Troy, NY where he was raised, he was the beloved son of the late William and Lucie (Doyle) Connery. Father Connery was a '55 graduate of Troy H.S. and received degrees from Mater Christi Seminary ('56-57) and Mount St. Mary's College ('59). Fr. Connery was a seminarian at Mount St. Mary's and ordained as a priest by Bishop William Scully on May 25, 1963 at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Albany. Fr. Connery pastored from '63 till '90, most notably in Little Falls, Anchorage and Cordova Alaska, Albany and Glenville, NY where he served as Pastor of Immaculate Conception Church for twenty years. Fr. Connery as Director of Athletics and CYO Moderator, Director of Faith Formation, Chaplain at Alaska State Penitentiary and Methodist University in Alaska. Father was also proud of his being Liaison to Charismatic Renewal in the Diocese of Albany. Following his retirement, Father Connery traveled extensively to parishes all over the Albany diocese for sacraments and offering Mass. He indeed made the supreme sacrifice when the flash flooding came upon the Herkimer County region late last week where he was headed to celebrate All Saints Day masses. Fr. Connery liked to be called simply Tom by his many friends and relatives alike. He took the game of golf seriously, and would call out if you were outside the tee box (after you had already swung of course) for a penalty! He enjoyed being outdoors appreciating all of God's creations and traveling where he experienced many well remembered trips. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Connery. Survivors include his twin brother, J. Edward Connery and his sister, Andrea (Kenneth) Moran; 13 nieces and nephews, 24 grand nieces and nephews, four great grand nieces and nephews; many of whom he baptized and married. He also leaves behind many cousins. On Wednesday, November 6, the Rite of Reception of the Body will take place at 3 p.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd., Glenville. Viewing hours will follow until 7 p.m. where a Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated by the Most Rev. Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, Bishop of Albany. Private burial will be held in the Connery Family Plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy, NY under the direction of Glenville Funeral Home, Scotia-Glenville. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred in Father J. Thomas Connery's name to the Church of the Immaculate Conception. Online remembrances may be posted at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019