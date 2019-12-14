|
Jack Anthony Bacchia, of Glenville, was born 11/12/90 at Sisters Hospital, Buffalo NY. He was educated in Niskayuna Schools and SUNY Albany. Jack passed away the night of 12/10/19. He fought a long and brutal personal battle with addiction. Jack's kind, simple, gentle soul could not keep battling the drug demon Heroin. God had the wisdom and mercy to bring Jack to Heaven and stop his suffering. Jack is survived by his little sister, Netters (Jeannette); parents, Lori and Jack; grandmothers, Pauline Oshetski and Anita Bacchia; aunts, Linda, Maria, Ruth, Christina, and Danica; uncles, John, Matt, John, and Curt; cousins, Samantha, Taylor, Matt, Meghan, Hana, Madison, Max, and Maya; Godfather, Tony; and the love of his short life, Anna. Along with lots of second and third cousins and alot of friends. Jack was predeceased by his great-grandmother, Erminia Codan; grandfathers, Anthony Oshetski and Jack Bacchia; great uncle, Carl Codan, and uncle Paul Nielsen. Jack is helping them watch over this family. Rest Easy Jack, Love You, Mom, Dad, Netters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass on Monday, December 16, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. In lieu of flowers send contributions to: Alplaus Animal Protective Foundation Maple Ave., Scotia, NY, St Jude Children's Hospital, or an Addiction . You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019