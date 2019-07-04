Jack L. Buccolo, 80, of Canajoharie NY, passed away on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at the St Johnsville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center with his family at his side. Born in Canajoharie NY on March 7, 1939 a son of the late Joseph and Bertelle Frosch Buccolo. He was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Canajoharie Schools. Jack was employed for many years at Beech-Nut Foods in Canajoharie. He also worked at Grand Union in Ft. Plain and most recently was employed in the Roll Department at Freihofer's Bakery in Albany, NY. He also worked at MDS and his family business, Jack Buccolo's Auto Sales in Canajoharie with his son. He also enjoyed tinkering with cars. Jack was of the Lutheran Faith. He married Elsie M. Hogan Buccolo on November 23, 1958. In addition to his dear wife he is survived by three children, Jack (Cindy) Buccolo of Loga Vista, Texas, Cindy (John) Haughton of Dolgeville, NY and Michael (Kristy) Buccolo of Oppenheim, NY. Two half-brothers, David (Marie) Buccolo of New Jersey and Bruce Buccolo of California. Three sisters, Fondalee (Bill Green) Swank of Amsterdam, Judy (John) Swartz of St. Johnsville, NY and Shelly Ward of St. Johnsville, NY. Ten Cherished Grandchildren, Jacqueline, Justin, Brittany, Brice, Jonathan, Kirsten, Kimber, Michael, Nicholas and Emily. 11 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be held on Monday July 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Lenz and Betz Funeral Home, 69 Otsego St, Canajoharie, NY with Rev. Steve Adamoschek and Rev. Mark Gillen presiding. Interment will follow in Freysbush Cemetery, Ft. Plain, NY. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday July 8, 2019 from 11 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Canajoharie Youth Center, 9 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie, NY 13317. Please leave condolences online at www.brbsfuneral.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 4, 2019