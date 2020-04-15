|
Jack Windrum Draffen, 91, died unexpectedly at home with his family around him – just the way he wanted. He was born in Northville, NY to Helen (nee Weaver) and Russell Draffen. Jack married Barbara Foote in 1952 and together they had six children; Christopher (Margaret), Rebecca (Carlos Grande-Moran), Andrew, Matthew (Teresa), Helen (Josh Guerin) and Jennifer (Brian Yates) who are left to remember their father and everything he did for them. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Emily (Stephen Garrett), Sarah, Aurora Phillips (Alex Liebson), Nathaniel Phillips, Camila Grande, Elena Grande, Marcus (Kristen Harold) and Lucas, and one great grandchild, Clementine Garrett. Jack was a hard worker who took his responsibilities to his family seriously. After graduating from Iowa State University, Jack worked for Solar Aircraft in Des Moines, Iowa but quickly relocated to Schenectady where he spent most of his career working for General Electric in the corporate office as a Manufacturing Engineering Consultant who was well known in his field and was an expert in Just in Time management. After being retired from GE after 33 years he was recruited by Echlin Corporation and worked until that company's mandatory retirement age of 70. Still not ready to be retired, Jack consulted for Plug Power. Jack's career entailed extensive travel in the United States, Europe and Asia. It also meant moving his family a number of times but kept bringing him back to Schenectady. Jack and Barbara finally retired to Northville, Jack's birthplace and Barbara's home town, where he enjoyed sitting on his front porch on North Main Street keeping an eye on the comings and goings of the village. Jack and Barbara moved back to Glenville last year to live with Helen and Josh where he enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports and Sunday night dinner with Josh's family. He will be missed.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020