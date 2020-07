Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Jacqueline McCreight, 87, died June 29. Due to covid-19 restrictions, July 2nd, 2 p.m., live streaming Memorial Service, Mayfield Presbyterian Church's Facebook page. Invitation also through Zoom: Mayfieldpresbyterianchurch.org

