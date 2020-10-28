Jacqueline Verrego, 76, of County Highway 155, Gloversville, passed away at home Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born in Queens on December 5, 1943 a daughter of Robert and Anna O'Brien Bidanset and was educated there. Jackie resided on Long Island before moving to Broadalbin in 1969. Later in life, she received an associate's degree from FMCC and was a licensed beautician. Mrs. Verrego was a former member of St. Joseph's Church in Broadalbin. She enjoyed oil and acrylic painting, jigsaw and word puzzles, and flower gardening. Jackie was an excellent cook and loved spending time with her family and friends. She was married to Henry R. Verrego on February 14, 1970. He died on March 17, 1999. In addition to her husband and parents, Jackie was predeceased by two sisters, Lorraine Pelosi and Marilyn Spraker; and a brother-in-law, Michael Pelosi. Survivors include her children, Henry (Monica) Verrego, Jr. of Frankfurt, Germany, John (Lynn) Verrego of Killeen, TX, Daniel (Kim) Verrego of Gloversville, Victor Verrego, Eric (Amanda) Verrego, and Diane (Rick) Reynolds, all of Broadalbin, and Beth (Pat) Smullen of Greenfield Center; a brother, William Bidanset of Broadalbin; three sisters, Roberta (Tony) Certonio of Syosset, NY, Anne (Leonard) Frasier of Johnstown, Diane (John) Strauss of Mayfield, Bernadette (Ralph) Fiorillo of Amsterdam, and Frances Mullin of Gloversville; fifteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106 (Corner of Route 29 & Black Street), Johnstown. A prayer service will be conducted Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Jun Segura, officiating. Burial will follow at the Union Mills Cemetery. In accordance with current health guidelines, facial coverings and social distancing are required. Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, in care of the funeral home.



