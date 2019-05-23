Jacqueline Vice Fine, 65, passed away Monday May 20, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital. Born and raised in La Jolla, CA, she was the daughter of William Vice and Catherine Brown. It was there that she grew to love surfing and the beach. Jackie travelled the country taking on multiple jobs which included being a welder/pipefitter. She often travelled to Nebraska to visit family. It was when she moved to Texas that led her to meeting her husband where they owned and operated a bar. Mariaville Lake is where they settled to raise their two children. Jackie will be remembered for her love of outdoors and being with friends. She is survived by her husband, Michael J. Fine. Her two children, Anthony J. Fine and Sarah M. Fine. She will also be sadly missed by Sophie & Sasha. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Randy Vice, Bobbie Jo Vice and Steve Vice. Calling hours will be held Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Memorial contributions may be made in Jackie's memory to Sunnyview Hospital, 1270 Belmont Ave., Schenectady, NY 12308. To leave a message or condolence, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 23, 2019