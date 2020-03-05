|
|
Jaddua M. Bennett, 89, went to be with the Lord at Ellis Hospital on March 1, 2020. A graduate of Fultonville High School ('48), Jaddua served with the US Air Force in Okinawa during the Korean War. He married his beloved wife, Lyna Bayes in 1951. He received his Master's degree from SUNY Albany and went on to a career as a science teacher at Oneida Middle School, staring in 1958 til he retired in 1994. After raising their family on Ridge Rd in Scotia they moved to Duanesburg then Lyna and Jaddua lived in Ellaville, GA from 1999 to 2005 and then Mason City, IA from 2005 to 2010 before returning to NY. Survivors include his wife, Lyna; sons, Andrew (Jennifer), Stephen (Heather) and Alvin (Robin); daughters, Elizabeth, Sarah and Judy (Peter Chrzanowski) and grandchildren, Luke, Anna, Atlas, Noah and Emmett. He was predeceased by his sons, Howard in 1987 and, Jaddua Jr. in 1955. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., all at The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Ave. (Rte. 50), Scotia. Interment will take place in the spring at Maple Avenue Cemetery, Fultonville. To express condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020