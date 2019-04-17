James A. Bailey died Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Mr. Bailey was born in Schenectady, son of John and Frances Bailey. He was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School and Fordham College. He retired from the United States Air Force after 21 years of active duty. Mr. Bailey served in three different career fields: supply, missile operations and training. He was a deputy commander in the Atlas ICBM and launch commander in the Titan, the largest nuclear weapon at the time. His awards, decorated and qualifications include two Air Force Commendation Medals, senior missile badge, expert marksmanship ribbon, Professional Military Education ribbon, Longevity Service Award with four oak leaf clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Readiness Medal and Air Force Outstanding United Award with one oak leaf cluster. Mr. Bailey was a Life Member of the Marines' Memorial Association of San Francisco and a Life Member of the Military Officers' Association. He also belonged to the Air Force Association. He was a yearly visitor London, England, where he was a member of The Victory Service Club and enjoyed London Walks and the West End theater. He is survived by cousins, Mary P. McCarthy of Rockville, MD, Marilyn F. Crosby of Syracuse and Williard Bailey of Scotia. At his request, there is no funeral service and a burial took place at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. He also requested that in his obituary it state that he appreciated the excellent medical care provided by Dr. Donohue and Ellis Hospital. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary