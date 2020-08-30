James A. Compson "Knobby", a member of the Greatest Generation, age 94, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Hoosick Falls, NY, on January 24, 1926, to Bessie and Gilbert Compson. He moved to Albany as a child and was attending Philip Schuyler High School when he left to enlist in the Naval Air Force. Upon completion of Aviation Radio School and Gunnery School, he was assigned to Squadron VC9 on the carrier USS Natoma Bay, returning home on leave to marry his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Miller. Upon the wars end, Jim returned home with an Air Medal, Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross and a Presidential Unit Citation. Knobby retired from Otis Elevator after 30 years of service. He loved to golf and was a member of the Voorheesville VFW Post. He was the loving father of James C. Compson (Ingrid), Tampa Bay, FL, Gail Keleshian (George), Guilderland and Wendy Davidson (John), Guilderland. He also leaves his cherished grandchildren: Corinna Suiter, Sheerie Schulze (Jarrett), Talin Sullivan (Mark), Tovah Keleshian, Kev Keleshian, Christopher Lynch (Fuyuka), Erin Wagner (Eric) and John Davidson IV. He was also the adoring great grandfather of Eric Randolph, Aiden Sullivan, Mackenzie Sullivan, Ashley Alexander, Jack Lynch, Max Lynch, Shaelyn Reagan, Charles Weber, Catelyn Weber and Cooper Wagner. Knobby is also survived by four great great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Knobby was predeceased by his beloved wife of 76 years Marjorie in April 2020; son Gilbert in February 2020; grandson, Sam and great grandson Collin; sisters: Gloria Simmons and Adrienne Jurre and brother Gilbert G. Compson. A special thanks to Schenectady Hospice and to his niece Janet Robinson Williams for their invaluable support and love during this time. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
