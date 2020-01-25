|
James A Monroe Sr., 84, of Schenectady, NY, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Capstone Rehabilitation Center in Amsterdam, NY. He was born in Schenectady and was the son of the late Harold and Nettie Yeo Monroe. Jim was a lifelong resident of Schenectady and a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. He enjoyed trips to Cape Cod and Maine. Jim was a longtime member of Carmen Rd. Alliance Church. He was the beloved husband of sixty three years to Marianne Monroe; devoted father of James Monroe Jr., Hope Monroe, Timothy Monroe and the late Stephen and Kathleen Monroe; father in law of Yvonne Monroe; grandfather of Michelle, Nicole, Daniel, Tim, Jennifer, Stephen, Phillip, Sarah, Tiffany and Brandon; and is survived by many great grandchildren. He was brother to Shirley Cooper and predeceased by his sister, Annetta Tymchyn and his brother, Harold Bruce Monroe. Funeral services will be Monday morning at 11 a.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jim's family on Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Parkview Cemetery. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020