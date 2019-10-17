|
James A. Sharp, 67, of Lower Newtown Rd., died at peace on Oct. 3, 2019. He was born on Jan. 8, 1952 in Schenectady and was the son of the late Ben E. and Victoria Ellsworth Sharp. He was a graduate of Burnt Hills/Ballston Lake High School and HVCC in Troy with an associate's degree in Architectural design. James had been an iron worker for the Sharp Rigging and Welding in Waterford for over 40 years. He was a member of Iron Workers Union, Local 12 in Albany and had been a communicant of Corpus Christi Church in Ushers. He is the father of Kyle James Sharp of Scotia and Rebecca Flynn of Ballston Lake; brother of Susan I. Sharp and Cynthia A. Sharp, both of Mechanicville and Ben Sharp, Jr. of Saratoga Springs; also survived by several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Corpus Christi Church in Ushers with Fr. John Cairns officiating. Calling hours were private in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, New York 12065. Interment was in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna, NY. For online condolences please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019