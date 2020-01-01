|
|
James "Jim" Anthony Featherstone, 74, passed on December 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born in Schenectady to the late James Featherstone and Rita Demers. In 1964 he graduated from Mont Pleasant High School, where he met his wife of 54 years, Mariette (Boilard). Together they shared a life full of love, laughter and the most important, their family. Jim was a longtime NYS employeebefore retiring from Tax and Finance in 2000. Jim's passion was music. For nearly 60 years, he was the guitarist for many local bands, and will always be remembered for his guitar talent. He enjoyed going to amusement parks, riding dirt bikes and his Harley, watching his team the NY Giants, and working on cars, especially his classic 1966 Shelby that he restored. He was the person in the room who could make anyone laugh, no matter the situation. Along with his giant personality, he gave his entire heart to his family and that will forever be his legacy. Predeceased by his sister, Sharon Tasso. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Mariette; beloved sons and daughter-in-laws, James and Sharon (Wason) Featherstone, Scott and Theresa (Morone) Featherstone; grandsons, James and Jack Featherstone, and sister Bonnie Penrose. Calling hours will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. on Saturday, January 4th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Celebration of Jim's life begins at 12 p.m. Burial at St. Anthony's Cemetery will follow the service. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020