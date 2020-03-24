|
|
James B. Woods, 88, of Caroga Lake, NY, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Broadalbin after a long illness. Born on January 22, 1932 in Schenectady, NY, he was the son of the late Charles and Irene O'Connor Woods. He was a lifelong area resident and attended local schools. During the Korean War, James served with the US Army receiving the Bronze Service Star for his active duty service overseas. James worked at Proctor's Theater throughout his adult life as a flyman and stagehand and worked at General Electric Co. for many years until his retirement. James has lived at his home on Caroga Lake for over 38 years and was a member of the East Caroga Lake Protective Association. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife, Gwendolyn Rice Woods; his son, James C. Woods; and a granddaughter, Kristen Woods. Survivors include seven children, David (Mary) Woods, Debra (Michael) Myers, Teresa (John) Bruegemann, John (Darlene) Woods, Dennis (Donna) Woods, Timothy (Kelly) Woods, and Matthew (Rachel) Woods; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held and announced at a later date. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Arrangements are in the care of Light's Funeral Home, Schenectady. To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020