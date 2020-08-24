James Devlin

James passed away on August 20th at the age of 62, from cancer in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. James was born on September 11, 1957 in Schenectady N.Y. to Charles and Patricia Devlin. James graduated from Burnt Hills/Ballston Lake High School in 1976. He was employed at Brookfield Renewable Power as a Labor Foreman since 2002. James previously worked PTI/NIS for 20 years. James had a love for tinkering with and fixing everything he could get his hands on, even if it wasn't broken. There was very little he could not do. When he was unsure of the project at hand, he could always turn to Google/YouTube to enhance his knowledge. One of James' greatest joys was helping others. He loved helping his family, friends or total strangers. James had the biggest heart of gold and was such a beautiful soul. He especially loved spending time with his family, going out on the boat with his sister or visiting his brother to see the newest gadgets he would have to get. James was an amazing father always being there for his children, giving advice, support and anything else they needed. Some of his most recent joys were helping his son Ryan with his home remodeling projects or his daughter Samantha's yearly move from town to town and recently to a new state. He was so very proud of the young adults they have become and loved them with all his heart. James and his soulmate Joanne Monaco were inseparable enjoying so many adventures together. They had a joy of riding bikes all over and had a huge passion for riding the Tour de Cure for the ADA. As the hills got steeper, James decided on an E-bike. His E-bike allowed him to not only ride further but spend more time enjoying nature, which he loved. But no matter what James did, he relished life and felt very blessed with all the amazing friends and family that crossed his path. He was loved by all and will be truly missed. James was predeceased by his parents. James is survived by his fiancé Joanne Monaco; his son Ryan Devlin; daughter Samantha Devlin and his four legged grandson, Ryland. James is also survived by his brother Russell; (Rachel) their son Stephen; his sister Sherrie; (Glen) and their daughters Megan and Kelly and their families. Due to James' request and the current restrictions, private services will be held at St Peter's Cemetery on August 29th. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, N.Y. 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
