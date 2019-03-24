James (Jim) Don Weekes Jr. was born on December 10, 1925 in Schenectady. How do you summarize a man who was so many different things to so many people? He was one of five children born to James D. Weekes Sr. and Hazel (Ayers) Weekes. His siblings Donald, Merlin, Burton and Beth are all in heaven welcoming him. Jim met Anna (Ferraro) Weekes the love of his life at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady prior to World War II, where they were both employed. When Jim was called to serve his country, Jim and Anna were married on December 10, 1944, they celebrated 74 years of wedded bliss on December 10, 2018. While serving in the army during World War II, Jim was a Sergeant in the 79th Division and was proud to serve under General George Patton in the Battle of Bulge. He was an integral part of the Greatest Generation. After retiring from General Electric where he worked for 38 years, Jim was an entrepreneur in that he owned several different businesses including the Schuylerville Yacht Basin, The Empress Motel in Schuylerville, and the Crystal Grove Diamond Mine and RV Park in Fulton County. Having a passion for boating, he enjoyed 25 years as a member of the Schenectady Yacht Club. He owned several different yachts over the years and vacationed with his family by traveling the Mohawk and Saint Lawrence Seaways. In addition, Jim served as a commander of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla (15-1) in Rexford. Like his father, Jim was a master carpenter and built three different homes during his lifetime. He was known for always having a "project" to work on. He would carefully study and plan his projects. He had an acute eye for detail with perfection as his guide. Even after retiring, Jim loved to build things and there was nothing he couldn't fix. He loved to garden and spent many hours in his yard feeding the birds while outsmarting the squirrels. Jim died in his home on March 22, 2019. He was 93 years old. Jim is survived by his five children: James D Weekes III (Mary Lange Weekes, Deceased) of Ballston Lake, NY; Mark Weekes of St. Augustine, FL; Donna Weekes Juell (Brian E Juell MD) of Reno, NV; Stephen Weekes (Denise Gutch Weekes) of Clifton Park, NY; and Melissa Weekes Longton (James Longton) of Stafford, VA. Jim is also survived by his grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Joseph, Markalyn, Tracee, Rebecca, Rachel, Benjamin, Mackenzie, Maddesen, Samuele, Sebastien, Samantha, Julia and nine great grandchildren; (Caleb, Brandon, Briana, Giuseppe, Kevin, Ethan, Beau, Jack and Oliver James). There will be a gathering on Tuesday, March 26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the day chapel of St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd. in Clifton Park, followed by a funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private for immediate family at Memory Gardens. The family respectfully requests that donations be made on behalf of James Weekes Jr to The Animal Protective Foundation in Schenectady, NY in lieu of flowers. Jim loved his dog Ginger and supported their mission. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the Catricala Funeral Home Inc. 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary