James E. Beagle, 60, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born in Port Hueneme, California on February 27, 1960 and served in the US Army. Jim worked at Curtis Lumber in Ballston Spa for several years. He enjoyed being in the great outdoors, camping, fishing and gardening. He was predeceased by his father James F. Beagle. Jim is survived by his children Heather Beagle and Erik Beagle; mother and stepfather Charlene Vaughn Waite and Norm Waite; brothers Mark Beagle and Michael Beagle; stepsister Rebecca Whitney; and five grandchildren. Funeral services with military honors will be held 2:30pm on Thursday, July 16 at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
.