Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Hughston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Hughston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Hughston Obituary
James E. Hughston, 84, died at Ellis Hospital Tuesday, April 14, 2020, of complications due to Covid-19. Jim was born in Fairforest, SC to the late George and Nannie Mae (Lanford) Hughston. He attended Stetson University and graduated from Eastman School of Music, receiving a bachelor's degree. He went on to receive a masters degree from Northern Illinois University in 1965. Jim worked as a music teacher in Illinois for 6 years. Subsequently, he was a music teacher in Johnstown, NY with the Greater Johnstown School District until retirement. He was the organist for the Amsterdam United Methodist Church for 42 years and was a member of the Guild of Organists. Jim was predeceased by five siblings. He is survived by his husband, James H. Vallee; two children, Jay Hughston and Joyce (Steven) Hansel; two grandchildren, Christian and Jenna Hansel; the mother of his children, Virginia Mei along with several nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. His life mattered.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -