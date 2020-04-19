|
James E. Hughston, 84, died at Ellis Hospital Tuesday, April 14, 2020, of complications due to Covid-19. Jim was born in Fairforest, SC to the late George and Nannie Mae (Lanford) Hughston. He attended Stetson University and graduated from Eastman School of Music, receiving a bachelor's degree. He went on to receive a masters degree from Northern Illinois University in 1965. Jim worked as a music teacher in Illinois for 6 years. Subsequently, he was a music teacher in Johnstown, NY with the Greater Johnstown School District until retirement. He was the organist for the Amsterdam United Methodist Church for 42 years and was a member of the Guild of Organists. Jim was predeceased by five siblings. He is survived by his husband, James H. Vallee; two children, Jay Hughston and Joyce (Steven) Hansel; two grandchildren, Christian and Jenna Hansel; the mother of his children, Virginia Mei along with several nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. His life mattered.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020