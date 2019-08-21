|
James E. "Jim" VanVorst, age 87, a long-time area farmer, has gone to his heavenly home on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital. He was born on April 28, 1932 in Ballston to the late Karl and Luella (Baumgartner) VanVorst. Jim married the love of his life, Margaret "Peggy" E. (Gannon) VanVorst on May 5, 1951 and together they raised their four children and worked the land at Brookbound Farm in Burnt Hills. As an eighth-generation owner and operator of the farm, Jim was very proud of and deeply rooted in his family's legacy there. His interests outside of the farm reflected this as well, as he was a respected member of various organizations. Jim was part of the Dairymen's League, the Board of Agway, past President of Schenectady County Farm Bureau and various agricultural related organizations. Jim also served as a Director of Schenectady & Schoharie Insurance, which later merged with Eastern Insurance. His faith was important, and he served as Elder, Trustee, and Deacon at his church. Most of all, Jim was a humble man. He served his farm, his family, and his community with humility and a giving heart. He was a storyteller, a hard worker, and a jokester; a genuine man who will be greatly missed by family and friends alike. Along with his wife, James is survived by his children, John S. (Paula) VanVorst, and their children Meresa (Matthew) Russell, Nicolas (Colleen) VanVorst, Jonathan VanVorst, and Nathanael VanVorst and their grandchildren Nicolas Paul Jr., Abigail Joy, and Daniel James; J. Andrew (Carmen) VanVorst, and their daughter, Emma-Lynn (James) Lewis-VanVorst and grandchildren, Henry Alan, Cecilia Rose and Adah Claire; Elizabeth "Betsy" (John) Walson and Rebecca (Rev. Bruce) Workman. Jim is also survived by his sister-in-law, Judy VanVorst and family from Australia. James was predeceased by his brother, Rev. Karl Leslie VanVorst, missionary in Australia. Funeral will be held on Friday August 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Burnt Hills, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY and they encourage you to view and leave messages on James's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019