James Edward "Jim" Mahanna, 84, formerly of Clifton Park, NY, died on August 27, 2020. Jim was born on July 10, 1936 to Margaret Lillian (Waldron) and John Edwin Mahanna in Plattsburgh, NY. He and his brother were raised on the family farm in Redford, NY with many aunts, uncles and cousins nearby. He is a graduate of Sallaz Academy, Redford, NY and Plattsburg Business Institute. After serving in the Army he earned a Bachelors and a Masters Degree in Education from the State University of New York, Plattsburg. Jim was a respected member of the faculty at Forts Ferry Elementary School in Latham, NY, a part of the North Colonie Central School District and taught fifth grade there for his entire teaching career. He enjoyed music and was an active member of the Triune Musical Company and added his bass voice to the chorus of several productions at Shaker High School. He was a devoted Catholic and longtime member of St. Edward the Confessor in Clifton Park. Jim was always one to lend a helping hand. In his retirement, Jim volunteered as a reader for RISE (Radio Information Service Enterprise) at the local Public Radio Station WMHT. He enjoyed participating in Habitat for Humanity building projects in Albany, NY and always spoke with pride about the completed renovations and builds. An avid back yard birder, you could count on Jim to let you know that the robins were back or that the redpolls were visiting from the north woods. Jim was a "gentleman's gentleman." He was always courteous, considerate, and kind. He was the first to hold a door or to rise and offer a chair. His friendship was sincere. Jim was preceded by his brother, Jack, who passed away just days before him on August 22, 2020. He is survived by his nieces Mollie Flahaven, South Portland, ME and Katie Catchmark, Wyomissing, PA and his nephew Mike Mahanna, Randolph, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd, Clifton Park, NY. Burial will be private at the Churches of the Assumption, Redford, NY. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
