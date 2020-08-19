James "Jim" F Clark, 71, of Cobleskill, NY, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Jim was born in Niskayuna, New York on February 03, 1949 to Muriel (Kreiger) Velett and James F Clark Jr. With profound sadness, we announce the passing of James "Jim" Francis Clark, he was a loving father, a loving grandfather and loving brother. He grew up in the Schenectady area, joined the US Air Force and became a Vietnam War Veteran. Jim later worked in telecommunications and became a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Jim was predeceased by his mother Muriel (Krieger) Velett, his father James F. Clark Jr, his brothers, Lawrence Velett, Robert Velett, and sister Sandra Bradt. Jim is survived by his four children: Angela Sylvester (Robert Straub), James L. Clark (Jessica), Kimberly Whitman (Adam), and Chris Clark, his eight grandchildren: Alexander McCann, Andrew Sylvester, Rain Stevana, Gabreille Whitman, Kendall Clark, Olivia Whitman, Kinley Clark and Aydon Whitman, His brothers: Joseph Clark (Mary), Rick Krieger (Laurie), sisters Linda Bonk and Donna Merwin. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friend are invited to visit with Jim's family on Friday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave. Colonie. A prayer service will be held at 11 at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Saratoga National VA Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Tri County Council Vietnam Era Veterans, 142 Catherine Street, Albany, NY 12202. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Jim's video tribute, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
.